Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,251 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,888.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 52,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10,959.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

