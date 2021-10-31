Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Axcelis Technologies worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $55.01.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

