GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $117,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $41.15 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.