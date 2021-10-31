Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.42.

Several research firms have commented on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.94 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.91.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1395395 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.29%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

