Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 252,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.35. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 16,534.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,980.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

