Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 252,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:GILT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.35. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
