Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) Buy Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$53.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.