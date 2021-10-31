Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

GILD stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.