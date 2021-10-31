Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of GJNSY remained flat at $$25.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 555. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

