GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.33 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.