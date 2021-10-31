GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.
NYSE:GSK opened at $42.33 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
