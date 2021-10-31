Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 205,266 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,266 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

