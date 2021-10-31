Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.67% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $144,000.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

