Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.44% of Ameris Bancorp worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

