Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 964 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

