Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.13% of Stewart Information Services worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE:STC opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.