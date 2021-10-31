Global Social Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66,151.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $66,151.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00048986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00230646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00096665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

