Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the September 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 662.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 262,097 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 34,744 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

