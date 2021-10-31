Gold Poker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $664.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $19,433.83 and approximately $664.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00068108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00073319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00100356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,298.34 or 0.99547846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.15 or 0.07061353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024146 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

