Goldcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,660.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $2,660.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.00313290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,692,606 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

