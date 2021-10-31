Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) Trading Up 0.2%

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 14,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 45,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.88% of Golden Path Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

