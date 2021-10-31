Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 424,951 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 424,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of CyrusOne worth $55,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of CONE opened at $82.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

