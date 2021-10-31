Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,567,703 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,567,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.71% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

FA opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.