Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $49.70 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Weyerhaeuser worth $49,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,287,000 after purchasing an additional 570,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,919,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after purchasing an additional 453,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

