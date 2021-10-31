Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $53.21 Million Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $53,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,975 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $17,943,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,159,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

SHLX stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.