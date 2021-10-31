Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 154,120 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,120 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $52,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

