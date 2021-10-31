Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 19,774 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,774 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $50,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

