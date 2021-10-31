Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD stock opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 379.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.