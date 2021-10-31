Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.11.
GSHD stock opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 379.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80.
In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
