Graham Smith Sells 1,500 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $164.82 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $214.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.