Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 29.65%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

