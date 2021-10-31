Graphic Packaging Holding Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.93 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $6,118,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 663,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

