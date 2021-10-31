Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Birch Run Capital Advisors LP

Birch Run Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners makes up 4.6% of Birch Run Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 29,138 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 347,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,753. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

