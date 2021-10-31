Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 154,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 998,829 shares.The stock last traded at $22.46 and had previously closed at $21.84.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 31,709 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 42.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

