Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 154,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 998,829 shares.The stock last traded at $22.46 and had previously closed at $21.84.
GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 31,709 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 42.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
