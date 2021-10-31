Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 127,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.39. 48,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

