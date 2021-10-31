Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Guangshen Railway stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $813.46 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

