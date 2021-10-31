Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Guangshen Railway stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $813.46 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.44%.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.