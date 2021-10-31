Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. 48,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter worth $327,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

