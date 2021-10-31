H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HIGA opened at $9.83 on Friday. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIGA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

