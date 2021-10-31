Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HLMAF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HLMAF remained flat at $$40.76 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.76. Halma has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

