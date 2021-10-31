Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Short Interest Up 53.3% in October

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.55. Hanger has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

