Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Shares of HARL stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.41.
About Harleysville Financial
