Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Shares of HARL stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.41.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

