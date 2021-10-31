Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HRMY opened at $41.47 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.30 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 57.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 491,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 179,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

