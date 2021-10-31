Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Harsco has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -570.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

