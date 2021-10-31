Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.47 ($134.67).

PUM opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19. Puma has a 12-month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12-month high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

