Head to Head Contrast: IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) & General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for General Cannabis and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 218.18%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77% IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Cannabis and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 3.41 -$7.68 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 15.57 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -5.00

General Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

