Head to Head Review: IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) versus Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get IDW Media alerts:

0.8% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IDW Media and Quotient Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50

Quotient Technology has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.16%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49% Quotient Technology -11.96% -24.05% -10.38%

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and Quotient Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 1.07 -$13.80 million N/A N/A Quotient Technology $445.89 million 1.36 -$65.38 million ($0.72) -8.94

IDW Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient Technology.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats IDW Media on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.