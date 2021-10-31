Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Up to $49.86

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.86, but opened at $51.75. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $51.77, with a volume of 807 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,076 shares of company stock worth $8,100,587. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after buying an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 280,309 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,890,000.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

