Hedget (HGET) Market Capitalization Tops $6.44 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00006085 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $248,653.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00223502 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00096567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

