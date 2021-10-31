HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,100 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the September 30th total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.7 days.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.41.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

