Helmet.insure Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.45 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $712,793.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.17 or 0.99721833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.29 or 0.06955801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00023002 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,512,489 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

