Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Tops $0.18

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $712,793.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.17 or 0.99721833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.29 or 0.06955801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00023002 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,512,489 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.