Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 17th

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend payment by 56.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $893.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

