Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,770,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,593. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

